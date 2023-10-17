Kent Leroy Speheger, 91, of Noblesville, passed away peacefully July 29, 2023.

Born 1932 in Bluffton, and graduated from Bluffton High School. He spent 4 years in the Army and graduated with a civil engineering degree from Purdue University. He was a diehard Republican and proud of it. He loved fly fishing, and anything to do with Purdue and all sports. Our father was a patient and gentle man with all of his children and anyone he met. He has lived in the Chicago, Seattle, St. Louis areas — but Indiana was always his home.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janice Speheger; children, Kent and Nanci Speheger, Lori Darden, Kris Kellum, Gary Weintraut and Kathy Jarrett; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. He is preceded by his daughter, Mimi Lenhardt. He donated his body to science and when we receive his ashes, his wishes are to be scattered in Bluffton among the Speheger family. We will see you again, Dad — stay gold, boiler up and go fordhook limas!