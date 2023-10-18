Hershel A. Baker, 90, of Montpelier, passed away at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne.

He was born January 28, 1933, in Greensburg, Ind., to Albert A. and Iva Lee (Hammons) Baker, both parents preceded him in death. He married Delores C. (Marshall) Aug.17, 2001, in Bryant, Ind., she preceded him in death April 19, 2016.

He spent 20 plus years in the United States Air Force, retiring in 1973. Following retirement, he worked for several years on a ranch in Washington State. Hershel attended First Church of Nazarene in Montpelier. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, making quilt racks, pie safe’s, and sno-men lawn ornamentations, and working on word search puzzles.

He is survived by his children, Dale (Tina) Baker of Henderson, Ky., Virginia (Mark) Johnston of Henderson, Ky., Carolyn (David Mooney) Swihart of Providence, Ky.; step-children, Paula Brown of Bluffton, Barbara Huffman of Bluffton, and Sherrie Hillard of Portland, Ind.; six grandchildren, Allison Baker Shealy, Crystal Crow, Justin Baker, Christopher Sweat, Edward Hickerson, and DeMarco Sutton; and six great-grandchildren.

Hershel was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Delores; daughter, Lucy Baker; step-children, Russel Brown and Sheila Brown; siblings, Thurman Baker, Robert Baker, William Baker, Lula Burrus, Flora Gabbard, Francis Greer, Virginia Rowe, Laura Hutson, Jean Chaney, and Joan Seley.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with Pastor James Burris officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 until 1:00 p.m. Friday at the chapel.

Burial will be in Claycomb Cemetery in Jay County, Ind. The United State Air Force Honor Guard will conduct military graveside rites.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Donor’s Choice.

