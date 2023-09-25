Dorothy I. Scherry, 97, of Decatur, passed away early Wednesday morning, Sept. 20, 2023, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur.

She was born on June 10, 1926, in Adams County to the late Phillip Strahm and the late Lula K. (Scherry) Strahm. On June 15, 1947, Dorothy married Harold Scherry and he preceded her in death on May 28, 2019.

Dorothy was a former longtime member of Salem United Church of Christ, Magley and most currently a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Ossian.

She was a 1944 graduate of Monmouth High School. Dorothy retired in 1986 from General Electric in Fort Wayne with 25 years of service. She was a homemaker and help-mate to her husband on their farm.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Karen (Harold) Rumschlag of Branson, Miss.; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Scherry of Convoy, Ohio; six grandchildren, Alison (Craig) Yoder, Ben (Sheila) Scherry, Joel Scherry, Nathaniel (Shannon) Rumschlag, Melanie Holmes and Heather Rumschlag; 11 great-grandchildren, Avery (Calvin) Conant, Keagan (Bree) Yoder, Kamden Yoder, Addison Yoder, Kennedy and Reese Scherry, Katelyn and Emmett Rumschlag, Brock and Bristol Scherry, Ellerie Holmes; four great-great grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Wayne L. Scherry, on Jan. 1, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with Pastor Dustin Leimgruber officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Magley Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.

Preferred memorials can be given to Crossroads Children’s Home or Youth for Christ

Arrangements by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Homes of Decatur.