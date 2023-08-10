Thomas O. Brovont, 73, of Decatur, passed away on Monday morning, Aug. 7, 2023, at his residence and surrounded by his family.

Thomas was born on Dec. 2, 1949, in Hastings, Mich. to Ernest V. and Neva Mae (Brogan) Brovont, and graduated from Northmor High School.

On Sept. 6, 1969, Thomas and Doris Jean (Wake) were married at the Iberia United Methodist Church in Ohio.

Tom was an over-the-road truck driver for Schneider National for 32 years, with over 2 million safe miles driven. He also drove for Ruan for 13 years before he retired from driving.

He faithfully served our country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam from 1969 to 1971. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 43 of Decatur and American Legion Post 743 of Iberia, Ohio, where he served as Post Commander. He was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Decatur, and currently a member of the Bluffton Church of God. Thomas enjoyed woodworking, gardening, trap and target shooting.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Doris Jean Brovont of Decatur; mother, Neva Brovont of Galion, Ohio, children, Terri (Toby) Bridegam of Ossian, Tammy (Lane) Roe of Decatur, Lori (Tony) Eberle of Fort Wayne, and with nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with a great-granddaughter on the way.

He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Ron (Wanda) Brovont of Lyons, Neb., and Barb (Frank) Hansen, Brian Brovont and Brenda (Tim) Potter all of Galion, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ernest V. Brovont, and a sister-in-law, Terri (Stuff) Brovont.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Bluffton Church of God.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Bluffton Church of God, with Pastor John Roe officiating. Calling will be held one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Thomas’s memory to the American Legion Post #743 in Iberia, Ohio, and can be directed to the funeral home.

A memorial service will take place at a later date at the Iberia Community Church followed by full military graveside at Iberia (Washington Township) Cemetery, all in Iberia, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.