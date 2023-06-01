Phillip E. Smith, 79, of Ossian, a former resident of Zanesville, died Monday morning, May 29, 2023, at his home.

He was born Oct. 6, 1943, in Huntington County, to Vaughn Smith and Mary Weaver Smith. He married Wanda Orr Aug. 29, 1964, in Kokomo; she preceded him in death Jan. 21, 1990. He married Kathleen Gray Dec. 26, 1992, in Markle; she survives.

Additional survivors include two sons, Brent (Rachel) Smith of Markle and Brian (Jennifer) Smith of Lebanon, Ind.; a daughter, Kim (Dan) Clark of Roanoke; a stepson, Chris (Christy) Gray of Bay Village, Ohio; a brother, Jeff (Tonya) Smith of Cove City, N.C.; and 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, and three brothers, Duane Smith, Keith Smith and Fred Smith.

Calling will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St. in Markle. Services will be held at 3 p.m. at the church, immediately following the visitation. Interment will take place at a later date in the Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville.

The Myers Funeral Home in Markle is in charge of arrangements.