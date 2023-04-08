John Edward Hanni, 89, of Uniondale passed away on Friday morning at Park Place Assisted Living in Ft. Wayne.

Mr. Hanni was born Nov. 14, 1933 in Toscin, Ind. to Edward & Rachel (Nash) Hanni. He graduated from Lancaster High School with the class of 1951.

On Dec. 3, 1955 at the Epworth United Methodist Church, he married Evelyn Barrick. They were longtime active members of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Uniondale and enjoyed traveling and camping. John and Evelyn shared 55 years together before she passed away in 2011.

John honorably served as a private in the United States Army where he was trained as a mechanic for recon helicopters and in aircraft maintenance. Upon leaving the Army he continued driving truck for Essex Wire and retired from Roadway Express in 1994.

John was a devoted father to his two daughters, Cynthia (Steve) Cook of Brownsburg, Ind. and Mary Jane (Barry) Brown of Fort Wayne; and a loving grandfather to six grandchildren, Erika (Jeff) Scheck, Thomas Cook, Jonathon (Whitney) Cook & Brian (Julie) Cook, Jillian Brown & Melita Brown; along with 6 great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to visit with John’s family from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with calling for one hour prior to the service. Rev. Richard Vonesh will officiate. Burial will follow at Horeb Cemetery just west of Uniondale. Memorials may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or ProMedica Hospice and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangement have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to www.thomarich.com