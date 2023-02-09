Linda V. Thomas, 66, passed away Wednesday evening, Feb. 1, 2023, at Markle Heath and Rehabilitation.

She was born July 30, 1956, to Wayne and Ruth Shady. She married Mark Thomas on Dec. 11, 1977; he survives.

Linda is also survived by four daughters, Heather (Mike) Palmer of New Haven, Ind., Toni (Carl) Cook of Uniondale, Kristi (Logan) Drillien of Huntington, and Sarah (Andrew) Stuck of Murray. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren.

Linda attended Murray Missionary Church, where she was an active member who enjoyed teaching Bible classes. She also enjoyed gardening, playing games and spending time with family.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Murray Missionary Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Answers in Genesis (answersingenesis.org), a biblical outreach that Linda greatly respected and appreciated.