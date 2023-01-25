William Robert Huggins III, 87, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born January 9, 1936, in Baltimore, Maryland, to William R. Huggins, Jr. and Vivian (Terry) Huggins.

On Dec. 22, 1961, in Bluffton, he married Ruby Munson.

Bill owned and operated Bill and Casey’s Landing with brother-in-law Casey Brickley, during the 1960’s and 70’s in Wolcottville, founded and operated Pretzels, Inc. with business partner and lifetime friend, Bill Mann, in Bluffton. Bill also partnered with Tim Dykstra (LaGrange, Ind.) to build Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville.

He was a veteran of the Indiana Army National Guard and was a member of Topeka Baptist Church.

Bill had an avid interest in and owned several Standardbred harness racing horses through the years and enjoyed playing golf with friends. In his younger years, he was an outdoorsman, enjoying small game and wildfowl hunting. He was also a big IU basketball fan.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Ruby Huggins of Wolcottville; two sons, William Huggins IV of Rome City, and Steven (Yvette) Huggins of Bluffton; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Kathy (Richard) Magers of Westminster, Md.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marylou Clare; a brother, Joe Huggins; and a daughter-in-law, Gina Huggins.

Out of respect for Bill’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Preferred memorials are to the Community Foundation of LaGrange or Parkview Noble Hospice.

