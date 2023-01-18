Thomas Rowe Huffman, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, Jan. 15, 2023.

Tom was born in Bluffton on Sept. 24, 1930, to the late Wayne and Martha (Rowe) Huffman of Liberty Center. He graduated from Liberty Center High School in Wells County in1948. He worked on the family farm before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps, where he served from 1951 until 1954, during the Korean War.

After his military service, Tom returned to farming while attending Ball State University. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1966 and moved his family to Fort Wayne, where he started his teaching career at Northcrest Elementary School. Tom earned his Master of Science degree from Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne in 1971. He completed his teaching career at Shawnee Middle School and retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools in 1992 after 26 years of service.

Tom married Jo Ann Schmoll in Bluffton on Nov. 8, 1952. They enjoyed raising their four children in Fort Wayne, spending time with family at Irish Lake, and attending Purdue football games. After retirement, Tom and Jo Ann enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren, traveling, gardening, cooking, and reading. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Fort Wayne and a past member of American Legion Post 47 of Fort Wayne.

In addition to his loving wife of 70 years, Tom is survived by a son, Mike (Cindy) Huffman of Columbia City; three daughters, Sara (Bob) Whitaker of Canton, Ga., Beth (Bob) Niedermeyer of Noblesville, and Ruth Ann Myers of Fort Wayne. He is also survived by six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Tim (Shelley) Huffman of Warren.

Aside from his parents, Tom was preceded in death by an infant son, along with a sister, Jackie Smith.

Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, from noon until 2:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 East State Road 124, Bluffton, IN. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Fr. David Violi. Military rites will follow the service at the funeral home, conducted by the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton in conjunction with the United States Marine Corps honor guard. Private family burial will be at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Home Health & Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.