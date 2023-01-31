Pauline “Pat” E. Kaehr, 97, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 29, 2023, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Pat was born in Wells County on Feb. 22, 1925, to Jacob and Elizabeth (Aeschliman) Graber. She married Roger “Bud” Kaehr in Bluffton on May 13, 1945. Bud preceded her in death on Sept. 9, 1983.

Pat was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. She was a farmer’s wife and also a homemaker, and most of all, she enjoyed being a grandmother and great-grandmother to all her grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Steve (Jan) Kaehr and Jon (Juli) Kaehr, both of Decatur, Ind.; two daughters, Mary (Bruce) Raber of Bluffton and Becky (John) Maggart of Angola, Ind.; along with 22 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Steffen, and a brother, Glenn Graber.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Doyle Frauhiger and Lynn Fiechter will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

In lieu of floral tributes, memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community or Indiana University Foundations, c/o Amyloidosis Research.

Online condolences may be made at

www.goodwincaleharnish.com.