Judy A. Clifford, 76, of Bluffton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Judy was born Feb. 26, 1946, in Alamance County, NC to Raymond E. and Beatrice (Stout) Stout.

Judy was a 1964 graduate of P.A. Allen High School. She worked in Central Services for the Wells Community Hospital, then at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Central Supply.

On March 31, 1997, in Fort Wayne, Judy and Lawrence “Larry” W. Clifford were married. They shared 25 years of marriage together.

Survivors include her husband, Larry of Bluffton, a son, Irvin Jay Miller of Bluffton, a daughter, Marci “Jill” (Jim) Jacobs of Wells County, and a stepdaughter, Sarah (Scott) Steward of Malinta, Ohio. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Macey LeeAnne Mechling, Maddy Michele Mechling, Brant (Ashlee Brumbaugh) Mechling, Anthony Steward, Scott Lee Steward and Abigail Steward; along with nine great-grandchildren, Addilyn, Brantley, Blaine, Aubri, Amelia, Brysen, Chanler, Charlie and Colsyn; two sisters, Kay F. Mohler of Duluth, Minn. and Bonnie Etie of Evansville; and a sister-in-law, Jean Stout of Bluffton.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Randy W. Stout, and brothers-in-law, Bob Mohler and George Etie.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton with Pastor Neil Ainsley officiating. Burial will follow.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.