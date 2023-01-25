Joyce Ann Hunter, 81, of Ossian, passed away at her home Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Joyce was born July 6, 1941, in Fort Wayne, to James Beckham and Myrtle Lewis Morgan. She attended Ossian High School, was a member of Ossian United Methodist Church, and enjoyed worshipping at Hope Missionary Church with her family.

Joyce worked at many different businesses throughout her life, allowing her to enjoy her passion of helping others.

Surviving are her children, Lisa (Tom) Bates of Ossian and Lex (Janice) Hunter of Bluffton; grandchildren, Zach Zoll, Morgan (Rory) Meriwether, Brent Bates, Nathan Bates, Stephanie Topp, Luke (Kayla) Hunter, and Alex (Haley) Hunter; 13 great grandchildren; and a sister, Doris Jones.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Lance Hunter, in 1994, and sisters Lillian Stoppenhagen, Juanita Walker, and Dorothy Clark.

A time of gathering and visitation for Joyce will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.

Contributions in Joyce’s memory may be made to Bi-County Services.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Hunter family.