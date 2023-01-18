James “Jim” Ray Sprinkle, 91, of Huntington, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Tipton Place in Huntington.

Jim was born on May 20, 1931, in Huntington, the son of Charles Sprinkle and Edna (Evans) Sprinkle. Jim married Lila Garretson on Sept. 22, 1951 in Huntington.

Survivors include his wife, Lila Lee Sprinkle of Huntington; Two sons, James Ray (Carol) Sprinkle Jr. of Huntington, Blaine Tyler Sprinkle of Huntington; Daughter, Lynette (Larry) Rodgers of Craigville, Ind.; Seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Ray Sprinkle; mother, Edna Sprinkle; sister, Ruth Jayne Urschel; brother, Max Eugene Sprinkle.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Jill Miller officiating. Burial will be in Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington.

