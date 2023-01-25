James D. Johnson, 96, of Warren, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne.

He was born Tuesday, Jan. 11, 1927, in Hartford City.

He is survived by his son, Dave (Vicki) Johnson, Dunkirk; daughter, Diana Trader, Dunkirk; son-in-law, Paul Clamme, Hartford City; 5 Grandchildren; 9 Great Grandchildren; and sister, Liz Cupp, Marion.

He was preceded in death by his Wife – Ruth (Cook) Johnson,; father, Jesse Lee Johnson; mother, Hazel (Hart) Johnson; daughter, Jacki Clamme; sisters, Betty Michael, Carrie Ann Copsy, Harriett Bragg; and brothers, George, Tom, Harry, Fred, and Virgil Johnson.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.