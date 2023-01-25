Georgia M. Johnson, 97, of Bluffton, formerly of Dunkirk, passed away on Monday evening, Jan. 23, 2023 at her residence, with her family by her side.

Georgia was born on May 16, 1925 in Kokomo to Raymond & Elizabeth (Moore) Rivers.

She was the youngest of nine siblings. She was a graduate of Portland High School and attended Cosmetology School in Anderson. She worked as a Beauty Operator for a few years before becoming a full time Mom. She enjoyed crafting, especially knitting and crocheting. She will be remembered as a kind, caring individual that didn’t have a mean bone in her body.

On April 19, 1947, Georgia and William “Bill” H. Johnson were married. He preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 2004 after 56 years of marriage.

Survivors include her children; John (Karen) Johnson of Mulberry, Fla, Jacque Johnson of Bluffton, Jerry W. Johnson of Bluffton, and Jenny (Tom) Twigg of Hutchinson, Kan.; along with nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and infant son, Jay Johnson in 1964, and her siblings, George Rivers, Wanda Moody, James Rivers, Don Rivers, Frances Jackson, Allen Rivers, Vern Rivers and Pauline Rogers.

Private Family visitation and services will be held at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will follow at her family plot at Hillcrest Cemetery in Redkey.

Memorials may be made in Georgia’s memory to Stillwater Hospice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lemler Family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.