Gary W. Hunt, 68, of Bluffton, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 16, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Gary was born in Decatur on Mar. 15, 1954. He was preceded in death by his father, Warner L. Hunt. His mother, Doris J. (McKean) Hunt, survives in Bluffton. Gary married Gloria M. Hunt in Decatur on Sept. 21, 1975; she survives.

A 1972 graduate of Norwell High School, Gary worked as a mechanic at the Airplane Express and Service Station in Bluffton in his younger years. He later worked as a machinist, spending many of his years at Advanced Machine & Tool Corporation in Fort Wayne, until retiring in 2018.

Gary attended Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton and was the Principal Chief of the Piqua Shawnee Tribe. Early in life he enjoyed bowling and golfing, and more recently he loved to watch and support his grandchildren at their bowling matches.

In addition to his wife and mother, Gary is survived by two sons, Clinton (Vonda) Hunt and Curtis (Maria) Hunt, both of Bluffton; two grandchildren, Ethan and Avery Hunt; a brother, Jefferson (Cindy) Hunt of Bluffton; and a sister, Marcy Hunt of Lehigh Acres, Fla.

Aside from his father, Gary was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Hunt.

Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, from noon until 5:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Monday, Jan. 23, at 10:30 a.m., at Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton in the main sanctuary, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church (please enter through doors “I” or “K” on the east side of the building or door “B” on the west side). Pastor Kent Kotesky will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Loving Shepherd Ministries or Helping Hands Pregnancy Resource Center.

