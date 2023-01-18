Forrest “Randy” Randall Lewis, 63, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital.

Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Forrest Vernin and Sarah Jane (Nash) Lewis.

Randy worked for Franklin Electric for 33 years as a production worker. He also worked part-time at The Standard Station with his father for many years. Randy’s favorite pastime was riding motorcycles (really, anything to do with motorcycles)! He also enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, traveling, watching movies and westerns, and listening to classic rock music. Randy also loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol (Waggoner) Lewis; son, Clint Lewis; grandchildren, Clayton, and Korbin; brother-in-law, Kent Waggoner; sister-in-law, Dawn Walton; and nieces and nephews, Amerakiss, Nathaniel, Timothy, Carter, Tyler, Chase, and Amanda (Nick).

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his sister, Amy Yager.

A celebration of life memorial service for Randy will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Ossian, 1001 Dehner Drive, Ossian, Indiana, 46777 at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Lewis family.