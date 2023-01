Duane Tabor Pierce, 94, was born on Jan. 30, 1928 in Wichita, Kansas to Beryl and Ruth (Faires) Pierce. He died on Jan. 8, 2023.

Duane is survived by his wife, Lois E. (Conklin) Pierce; daughter, Judith Rosenburg; and sons, John, and Mark Pierce.

A celebration of his life will be held later this spring at his home on Lake Blue Water, Montpelier.