Dorothy A. Trumbower, 99, of Ossian, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Nov. 15, 1923, in Kewanna, Ind., to Wilson and Blanche Feidner Hendry.

Dorothy loved God and was an active member of Uniontown Church of Christ and the Ladies’ Aid. She enjoyed quilting, was an avid jigsaw puzzle enthusiast, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She worked for numerous businesses throughout her life, as well as working as a homemaker and a farmer’s wife.

Surviving Dorothy are her children, James (Sandra) Trumbower of Ossian, Robert (Betty) Trumbower of Fishers, Ind., John (Trudy) Trumbower of Los Osos, Calif., and Karen (Dr. David) Routson of Dundee, Mich; 12 grandchildren, Michael (Toni) Trumbower, Jennifer (Troy) Price, Dr. Shelly (Dan) Chavis, Brian (Emily) Trumbower, Tamara (David) Payne, Jeffrey (Marsha) Trumbower, Douglas (Tanya) Trumbower, Jared (Laura) Trumbower, Jason (Darci) Trumbower, Greg (Annah) Trumbower, Brandon Trumbower, and Amanda (Scott) Stutsman; three step-grandchildren, Alexander Moyer, Amy McFarlane, and Jack McFarlane; 22 great grandchildren, Alexis, Cassandra, Micah, Augustus, Greyson, Samuel, Sarah, Hannah, Isaac, Emily, Ethan, Damian, Arden, Tristan, Sebastian, William, Aliana, Annastasia, Aidan, Adelynn, Dominic, and Drew; and three sisters, Marjorie Crick, Carol Yocum, and Jeannie Daugherty.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Trumbower, in 2008; three sisters, Lois “Icy” Goff, Marilyn Jo Strong, and Donna Babb; two brothers, Lloyd Hendry and Norman Hendry; and two grandchildren, Heather Trumbower and Kevin Trumbower.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Uniontown Cemetery.

Contributions in Dorothy’s memory may be made to the Uniontown Church of Christ or the Woodburn Christian Children’s Home.

