Caroline A. “Carolyn” Heyerly, 78, died Monday evening, Jan. 9, 2023, at Adams Heritage in Monroeville, Ind. following an extended illness.

Carolyn was born in Paulding, Ohio on Feb. 15, 1944, to Joseph and Elsie (Rager) Schlatter, both parents preceded her in death. She married Thomas W. Heyerly in Paulding, Ohio on April 4, 1965, he preceded her in death on Oct. 20, 1985.

She is survived by one son; Troy Heyerly of Decatur; two grandchildren; four brothers, Otto Schlatter, Fla., Joe Schlatter of Paulding, Ohio., Gus Schlatter of Paulding, Ohio, and Eli Schlatter of Camden, Mich.

In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Wayne Heyerly.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, from 4 to 7:00 p.m. at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with visistation 1 hour prior to the service. Doyle Frauhiger will officiate.

Burial will follow in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Donor’s Choice.