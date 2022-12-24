Richard “Rich” W. Kipfer, 82, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday evening, Dec. 22, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne following a short illness.

Rich was born April 26, 1940, in Bluffton, to William “Bill” and Erna Frauhiger Kipfer. He married Rosie Gerber in Adams County on Feb. 10, 1963; his wife survives.

A 1958 graduate of Berne French High School, Rich was a lifelong farmer in Adams and Wells counties. He also owned and operated Kipfer Wheel Repair in Fort Wayne for more than 10 years. In his retirement years he worked part-time, making deliveries for Troyer Brothers in rural Decatur.

Rich was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church and in his free time he enjoyed fishing and bird watching. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Rich is survived by a daughter, Wendy Runion of Bluffton; a son, Derrick (Stefanie) Kipfer of Bluffton; a sister, Janeil (Charlie) Johnloz of Wolverine, MI; five grandchildren, Jena (Marcus) Schwab, Ryann Runion, and Sofia, Lucas, and William Kipfer; and three great-grandchildren, Brielle, Everett, and Ensley Schwab.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with additional visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Kole Meyer and Brent Kaehr will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne.

