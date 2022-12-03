Marcia A. Brewster, 74, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1, 2022, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Marcia was born in Bluffton on March 15, 1948, to Elmer L. and Delema L. (Friedinger) Steffen; both parents preceded her in death. She married Brian K. Brewster in Geneva, Ind., on May 13, 2000; he survives in Bluffton.

Marcia graduated in 1966 from Bluffton High School and received her nursing degree from Lutheran School of Nursing on Sept. 3, 1970. She worked in long-term care facilities in Wells and Adams counties, retiring from Woodcrest of Decatur in 2010. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Bluffton and was baptized on Jan. 22, 1967. Marcia enjoyed reading, traveling and camping. She also enjoyed animals, especially cats, and eating Andes Mints.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Matthew (Lara) Belsley and Lori (Brad) White, both of Fishers, Ind.; four grandchildren, Emma Belsley, Kaelyn White, Ella Belsley and Jackson White; three brothers, Derrell (Sue) Steffen of Midland, Mich., Donn (Karen) Steffen of Briceton, Ohio, and Allen (Arlene) Steffen of Bluffton; and several nieces and nephews.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Michael Belsley.

Visitation will be held from 12-6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church in Bluffton, with visitation prior to the service at the church from 9-9:45 a.m. Dan Pfister and Ron Kipfer of Bluffton will be officiating. Burial will follow at Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorials can be made to the Wells County Animal Shelter.

