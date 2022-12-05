Frederick Earl Roberts, 86, born in Rockford, Ind., passed away on November 28, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.

Frederick was born on September 18, 1936, to Francis and Kathryn Roberts.

Fred was a Labor Negotiator for the Machinist Union for 37 years. During Fred’s lifetime, he was the recipient of many awards, including The Sagamore of the Wabash.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Les, Jackie, Kay, and Walt.

He is survived by his children, Richie Roberts, Toni (Greg) Hunter, Dawn Roberts; sisters, Betty McAfee, and Joyce Longenberger; wife, Carolyn; stepchildren, Laura (Russ) Dunton, William (Cheryl) Maxton, Heidi (Tim) Bushong, David (Jill) Maxton; 20 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A private Celebration of Life for Fred will be held at Ceruti’s, 6601 Innovation Blvd. Fort Wayne, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

Memorials for Fred can be made to Stillwater Hospice of Fort Wayne, 5910 Homestead Rd. Fort Wayne. Arrangements have been entrusted to Liechty Funeral Home.