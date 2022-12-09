Home Sports Bluffton girls’ swim adds more personal best times in the win over... Bluffton girls’ swim adds more personal best times in the win over Blackford December 9, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports High School Calendar: 12-9-2022 Sports Knights swim past Patriots Sports Bluffton Middle School hoops earns split against Jay County