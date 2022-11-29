Vicky E. Best, 71 of rural Zanesville, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 26, 2022, at her residence.

Vicky was a homemaker and enjoyed volunteering over the years. She was a 1969 graduate of Concordia Lutheran High School. In 1971 she received her certification as a dental assistant from the Career Academy in Columbus, Ohio. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church in Fort Wayne and was a member of two Native American Lodges. Vicky volunteered for the Salvation Army and was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout committee member and chair. She enjoyed traveling and collecting “Peanuts” memorabilia.

Vicky was born Feb. 21, 1951, in Fort Wayne, Robert C. and Artina Cable Sommer.

She was united in marriage to Dale Best Oct. 7, 1972, in Fort Wayne. Her husband survives.

Additional survivors include two sons, Tim Best of Elwood, Ind., and Matt (Jamie) Best of Fishers, Ind.; a brother, Rob (Becky) Sommer of Zanesville; her mother-in-law, Annette Best of Ossian; a sister-in-law, Wanda Sommer of Fort Wayne; and four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Tom Sommer and Jeff Sommer.

Visitation will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville.

Preferred memorials can be made out to the Boy Scouts of America, The Salvation Army of Fort Wayne, or the American Cancer Society. All can be sent in care of the Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.