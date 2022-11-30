Josephine A. Schwartz, 96, passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, 2022, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Josephine was born in Adams County, Ind., on May 12, 1926, to Jehu and Lydia (Maller) Gerber; both parents preceded her in death. She married Edward H. Schwartz on Oct. 26, 1947, in Bluffton; he preceded her in death on March 4, 1997.

She worked for 26 years in the housekeeping department at the Wells Community Hospital and assisted her husband Ed on the family farm for 22 years. Josephine was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church and was baptized on Dec. 26, 1943. For several years, she embroidered quilts for World Relief. She also made over 1,000 letter holders and passed them out to people. She loved to take care of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her son, Ed (Jeni) Schwartz, and her daughter, Etta Steffen, both of Bluffton; five grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ruth Schwartz, son-in-law, John Steffen, two great-grandsons, eight brothers and seven sisters.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Mark Gerber will officiate. Burial will follow at Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorials can be made in Josephine’s memory to Loving Shepherd Ministries in Bluffton.

Online condolences may be made at goodwincaleharnish.com.