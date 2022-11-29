Jack L. Mettler, 78 of Fort Wayne and a longtime resident of Bluffton, passed away early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service.

Funeral Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Funeral Home with burial at Six Mile Cemetery. A complete obituary tribute will be printed in Wednesday’s edition of the News-Banner.