Anita Claire Macy, 86 of Bluffton, passed away Monday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2022, at the Markle Health & Rehab Center.

She was born Oct. 11, 1936, in Linn Grove, to Lester and Lena Wittwer Reynolds. Anita graduated from Hartford City High School with the class of 1954. She worked at Three Rivers, Kmart, and Panhandle. She was very crafty and enjoyed quilting, making ceramics and candles. She looked forward to traveling and family camping trips.

On Oct. 14, 1956, in Linn Grove, Anita married Jay E. Macy. They celebrated 65 years of marriage together before he preceded her in death May 17, 2022.

Survivors include her three sons, Kevin (Annette) Macy of Fort Wayne, Bryan (Dee) Macy of Linn Grove, and Todd (Myleiah) Macy of Bainbridge, plus four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Anita is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Clifford Reynolds, and two sisters, Marge Bauman and Carolyn Meshberger.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with Chaplin Kris McPherson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow at the Six Mile Cemetery

Memorials may be made in Anita’s memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Anita’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com