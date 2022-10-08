NOTICE OF SUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT
OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA
DOCKET NO.
90C01-2209-ES-000007
Notice is hereby given that KENDRA THOMPSON was on the 30th day of September, 2022, appointed personal representative of the estate of TRACY E. THOMPSON, deceased, who died on the 13th day of January, 2019, and was authorized to administer his estate with Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 30th day of September, 2022.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Matthew P. Hayes
Attorney for Personal Representative
Attorney No. 32002-02
GORDON & ASSOCIATES
PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION
119 East Oak Forest Drive
Bluffton, IN 46714
(260) 824-9377
