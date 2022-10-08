NOTICE OF SUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

DOCKET NO.

90C01-2209-ES-000007

Notice is hereby given that KENDRA THOMPSON was on the 30th day of September, 2022, appointed personal representative of the estate of TRACY E. THOMPSON, deceased, who died on the 13th day of January, 2019, and was authorized to administer his estate with Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 30th day of September, 2022.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Matthew P. Hayes

Attorney for Personal Representative

Attorney No. 32002-02

GORDON & ASSOCIATES

PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION

119 East Oak Forest Drive

Bluffton, IN 46714

(260) 824-9377

