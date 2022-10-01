Gwendolyn “Gwen” Fogwell, 98, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022, at Christian Care Retirement Community, where she had been a resident for six years.

Gwen was born Feb. 14, 1924, in Fort Wayne, to John Donald and Bessie Mary Stamats Kelly. She was a 1941 graduate of South Side High School in Fort Wayne, and after high school she worked at General Electric during World War II. After the war, Gwen became a lifetime farmer’s wife and also spent a few years working at Lincoln National Bank in the trust department.

Gwen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved reading her Bible, gardening, camping, sewing, crocheting, and ceramics. She was an exceptional cook and most of all, enjoyed spending time with her family.

On Aug. 25, 1945, Gwen married the love of her life, John W. Fogwell. They shared 75 years of marriage together until John passed away Oct. 27, 2020. Together they had two sons, Samuel (Diane) Fogwell (both deceased) and Norman (Mary) Fogwell of Bluffton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Adam (Melanie) Fogwell, Seth (Holly) Fogwell, Travis (Brittany) Fogwell, Connie Fogwell, Shannon (David) Hoogerheide, Cody (Ashley) Fogwell, Noel (Teresa) Fogwell, Leslie (Michael) Lindsey, and Amanda McNamara, and her great-grandchildren, Alyssa (Logan) Neuhauser, Madison (Charlie) Cummings, Brandon (Haley) Fogwell, Sophia Davis, Kendall Fogwell, Jacob Fogwell, Athena Hoogerheide, Arthur Hoogerheide, Kennedy Fogwell, Charlotte Fogwell, and Makayla Lindsey.

In addition to her parents, husband, and oldest son, Gwen was preceded in death by three sisters, Geraldine Albert, Mary Welbaum, and Betty Sell.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Gary Aupperle will officiate. Burial will follow at the Prairie Grove Cemetery in Waynedale.

Memorial donations may be made to Hope Missionary Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com