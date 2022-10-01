Home E-Edition Entertainment Guide: October 1 – October 7 Entertainment Guide: October 1 – October 7 October 1, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR E-Edition Friday, September 30, 2022 E-Edition Thursday, September 29, 2022 E-Edition Wednesday, September 28, 2022