Ronald A. Everett, 67, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Decatur on Dec. 31, 1954, the son of the late James C. and Carolyn J. (Waltmeyer) Everett. On Oct. 9, 1976, he married Maxine Striker. He worked for 27 years at Decatur Casting.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Maxine Everett of Decatur; four sons, Craig Lee Sweat of Muncie, Ronald (Jill) Everett of Decatur, Randy (Jawna) Everett of Bluffton and Joshua (Liz) Everett of Bluffton; two brothers, Roger (Karen) Everett of Berne and Bobby (Karen) Everett; seven grandsons; seven granddaughters; four great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters.

Ronald was also preceded in death by a great-grandson.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home with Pastor Ernie Suman Officiating. Visitation will be prior to service from 2–4 p.m.

