STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF WELLS, SS:

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2208-MI-000018

IN RE THE CHANGE

OF NAME OF:

PEGGY DARLENE SMITH

NOTICE

Comes now Peggy Darlene Smith and files her Petition for Change of Name in the Wells Circuit Court, Wells County, Indiana, on August 25, 2022, under cause number 90C01-2208-MI-000018, to change her name from Peggy Darlene Smith to Peggy Darlene Heaston. The hearing on said Petition will be held in the Wells Circuit Court on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 2:00 pm or as soon thereafter as possible. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and file objections to said Petition for Change of Name.

Dated: September 7, 2022.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

BOWERS, BREWER,

GARRETT & WILEY

Joseph K. Wiley

301 Warren Street

Huntington, Indiana 46750

Telephone: (260) 356-4800

nb 9/16, 9/23, 9/30

hspaxlp