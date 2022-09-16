STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF WELLS, SS:
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
CAUSE NO.
90C01-2208-MI-000018
IN RE THE CHANGE
OF NAME OF:
PEGGY DARLENE SMITH
NOTICE
Comes now Peggy Darlene Smith and files her Petition for Change of Name in the Wells Circuit Court, Wells County, Indiana, on August 25, 2022, under cause number 90C01-2208-MI-000018, to change her name from Peggy Darlene Smith to Peggy Darlene Heaston. The hearing on said Petition will be held in the Wells Circuit Court on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 2:00 pm or as soon thereafter as possible. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and file objections to said Petition for Change of Name.
Dated: September 7, 2022.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
BOWERS, BREWER,
GARRETT & WILEY
Joseph K. Wiley
301 Warren Street
Huntington, Indiana 46750
Telephone: (260) 356-4800
nb 9/16, 9/23, 9/30
