Kenneth R. Humphrey I, 65 of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday evening, September 21, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born on November 13, 1956, in Stanford, Kentucky to Walter & Martha (Begley) Humphrey and attended Lancaster Schools. Kenny worked at Corning Glass Works until it closed and then worked at Sterling Glass in Bluffton.

He could be described as a “family man” and loved spending time with his children and especially his grandchildren. Kenny never turned down a chance to go fishing, shoot a game of pool or go for a motorcycle ride. He enjoyed being at home with his cats.

He is survived by his children; LaRonda Humphrey of New Castle, Ky., Phillip (Tracy Roberts) Humphrey of Shelbyville, Ky., Lisa Page of Buchanan, Mich., Megan Humphrey and Kenneth R.(Trisha)Humphrey, IIl., both of Bluffton, along with 11 grandchildren.

Kenny was 1 of 12 children and is survived by his siblings: Hargis Sizemore of Ossian, Mary Lou (William) Conrad of Swayzee and Wayne Humphrey and Mark Humphrey, both of Bluffton. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Jerry, Charlie and Carlos Humphrey, Polly Jane Shepherd, Barbara La Fevers, Susie Mae Shepherd, and Lena Humphrey.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to help the family and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com