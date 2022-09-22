Flossie J. Stoller, 89, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022, at Heritage Pointe of Warren.

She was born on January 15, 1933, in Wells County to Tobias and Hilda (Rauch) Steffen, both parents preceded her in death. Flossie graduated from Bluffton High School class of 1951. She married Ramon D. Stoller in Bluffton on Feb. 25, 1951, he preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2020. They lived together on their family farm in Adams County for 33 years before moving to Bluffton in 1984. Flossie was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her children; Allen (Susan) Stoller, Bill (Kathy) Stoller, Connie (Keith) Aschliman, Larry (Sharon) Stoller all of Bluffton, and Keith (Ken O’Hair) Stoller of Indianapolis, 18 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren, and one sister; Joan Elliott of Bluffton.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, Robert L. Steffen.

Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with a funeral service immediately following the visitation at 3:00 p.m.

Burial will follow in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Adams County.

Memorials can be made to Foundations on Market Street, Bluffton, Ind.

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.