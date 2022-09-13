Charlotte L. Dippel, 90, of Ossian, Ind., passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages.

Charlotte was born to the late Paul Sr. and Esmeralda (Kottmeier) Heinicke on March 12, 1932, in Evansville, Ind. She graduated from Central High School in Evansville in 1949.

She married Roland Dippel on July 26, 1959. He preceded her in death in 1989. Charlotte worked for Baker and Daniel until retiring in 1997. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian where she was involved with Ladies Aide, Seminary Guild, Widow’s Club and LWML. Charlotte enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing games and cards with neighbors and friends.

Charlotte is survived by her children, Carl (Angela) and David (Nicki) Dippel; granddaughters, Jordan, Morgan and Carson Dippel; and sister-in-law, Wilma Bauermeister.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Heinicke Jr.; and sister-in-law, Jo Ann Heinicke.

Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514E 750N, Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation is also from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages, 6701 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne. Burial will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church Ossian, Lutheran Life Villages, Worship Anew or Concordia Theological Seminary Fort Wayne. Arrangements entrusted by FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Fort Wayne.