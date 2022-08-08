William G. Sherman, 25 of Bluffton passed away on Friday evening, August 5, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born on December 9, 1996, in Bluffton to David A. & Amanda J. (Heckman) Sherman and graduated from Southern Wells High School with the class of 2015. William grew up and was very active at the Bluffton First Church of the Nazarene. He was always excited to help with the youth programs and would be the first one to step in to help in any way. He loved playing video games on his xBox, watching Marvel movies and Spiderman. William worked in dietary at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Survivors include his parents, David & Amanda Sherman; his brother, Dylan M. (Kaitlynne) Sherman; his nieces; Sophia, Lyllian and Charlie Sherman, and a nephew Weston, all of Bluffton. He is also survived by grandmothers, Lorna Sherman of Warsaw and Linda Osborne of Bluffton along with uncles and aunts and cousins.

William is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Roger Sherman and Jim Heckman.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the First Church of the Nazarene in Bluffton.

Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, also at the church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in William’s memory to any brain tumor charity of your choice. The family also encourages you to support his favorite charity, Love Your Melon, an organization that donates a portion of their net profit from the sale of all Love Your Melon products to the fight against pediatric cancer, www.loveyourmelon.com

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Sherman family at www.thomarich.com.