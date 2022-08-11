M. Frances Alford, 92, of Markle, a faithful follower of the Lord passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Frances was a homemaker. She was a member of Markle Church of Christ. She loved to travel, and wintered in Naples, Fla. for 23 years. Frances loved to cook and was a loving grandma — she adored her grandchildren. She was very talented, and enjoyed drawing and decorating cakes. She loved being outdoors, flowers and gardening.

Frances was born on June 9, 1930, in Murfreesboro, Ark., the daughter of Monroe and Aline (Strawn) Allison.

She was united in marriage to Jim Alford on June 4, 1949. They were married for 67 years and lived in Markle all of their married lives. Jim preceded her in death Dec. 16, 2016.

Survivors include children: Kay (Kurt) Ullman of Bonita Springs, Fla. and Don Alford of Markle; a daughter-in-law, Deb Alford of Roanoke; seven granddaughters, one grandson, eight great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Dan Alford, and her sister, Ruth Bailey.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse Street, Markle.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, following visitation at 1 p.m. at the church.

Interment will take place at Markle Cemetery in Markle.

Memorial donations can be made out to Juvenile Diabetes in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

