Richard Lee Pence, 92, of rural Montpelier, died at 11:48 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at University Nursing Center in Upland.

He was born on Oct. 20, 1929, in Blackford County to Warren and Iris (Enochs) Pence. He married Catherine Joan (Denton) Pence on June 3, 1951.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Ryan) McCall of Montpelier, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother Robert Pence and sisters Pat DeBatty and Donna Simon.

Calling is from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W Windsor St. in Montpelier

Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Bob Bothast officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Preferred memorials are to Blackford County Community Foundation, 121 N. High St. Hartford City, Ind. 47348 or Blackford Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com