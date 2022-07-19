Randy J. Speece, 64, died at 4:55 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his home in Montpelier.

He was born on Sept. 19, 1957, in Bluffton, to Bobby Jack Speece and Phyllis Murphy Speece. His parents preceded him in death.

He married Michaelle Hull Friday, Aug. 26, 2011, in Hartford City. His wife survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Jessica Speece of Montpelierand Justina (John) Dickson of Cookville, Tenn.; a son, Jayson Speece of Montpelier; two stepdaughters, Crystal Foss and Amber Foss, both of Bluffton; 10 grandchildren; two sisters, Diane Reading of Hartford City and Karen (Larry) Tarr of Bryant; and a brother, Mike Speece of Montpelier.

There will be no viewing or service at this time.

The Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com