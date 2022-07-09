Charles “Chuck” W. Ault, 95 of Bluffton, passed away peacefully Friday morning, July 8, 2022 at Heritage Pointe of Warren.

Chuck was born June 16, 1927 in Bluffton to Fred and Agnes (Myers) Ault. He graduated with the class of 1945 from Bluffton High School.

He played on the BHS varsity basketball and baseball teams and after graduation, he continued supporting Bluffton basketball, being a season ticket holder for 72 years.

Chuck was inducted into the United States Army in August 1945, and served in the occupation forces in Japan until 1947. He returned to Bluffton where he owned and operated a rural milk route for several years and was a mechanic for Home Dairy in Berne. Upon the death of his father-in-law, Ralph Hook, Chuck took over Hook’s Garage in Bluffton. He closed the garage in 1987 to care for his father, who was bedridden as a result of a stroke. After his father’s passing, Chuck drove semi-trucks for Ormsby Trucking.

Chuck managed Little League baseball teams when his sons were playing. He loved tinkering in his garage and made several inventive items for personal use. He enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes in his retirement.

On August 21, 1947, Chuck and Anna Lee Hook were married at Old Salem Church. They shared 74 years of marriage together.

Survivors include his wife, Anna Lee of Bluffton; five sons, Stephen (Jody) Ault of Bluffton, Stanley (Tami) Ault of Brentwood, Calif., Scott (Robin) Ault of Coldwater, Ohio, Stacey Ault of Midland, Mich. and Stuart (Lora) Ault of Altoona, Iowa;12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Adam Ault.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday (July 12, 2022) at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Clark Stoller officiating. Burial will follow at Old Salem Cemetery in rural Wells County with full military honors by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday (July 11) at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made in Chuck’s memory to Old Salem Cemetery or to the Adam Ault Memorial Scholarship Fund, made payable to Wells County Foundation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.