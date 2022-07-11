Bill E. Fuller, 92, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, July 8, 2022, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Bill was born April 27, 1930, in Bluffton, to Harry and Mabel Tucker Fuller. He graduated from Chester Center High School, where he was the class president for three years. He worked at Corning Glass, starting in the mold shop, and was the plant maintenance supervisor when Corning closed. He worked at CTS in Berne for many years as the plant maintenance supervisor before he retired.

In his retirement, Bill enjoyed working for James S. and Mary Alice Jackson, mowing, and keeping up the grounds at the farm. He enjoyed playing golf at the Parlor City Country Club, fishing, camping, and bowling in the men’s bowling league. He was a member of the Bluffton Elks Lodge.

Bill was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Bluffton.

On Valentines Day in 1976, Bill and Kathleen “Kathy” J. Kehrn Fuller were married. His wife survives.

Also surviving are his children, Doug (Pat) Fuller of Wadsworth, Ohio, Stan (Deb) Fuller of Decatur, Debbie (Tom) Maloney of Delta, Ohio, and Jeff Fuller of Bluffton, along with a stepson, Gayle (Ellie) Gibson of Craigville; 13 grandchildren along with great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Keith (Janet) Fuller of Bluffton.

Bill is preceded in death by his siblings Jack Fuller, Jean Druckenmiller, Gerry Smith, Emery Fuller and Bob Fuller.

Friends are invited to visit with Bill’s family from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A public graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorials may be made to the Friends of the Wells County Animal Shelter or the Acres Land Trust through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com