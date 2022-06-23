Home News Vendors at the plaza Saturday Vendors at the plaza Saturday June 23, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS From inside the whale RSS Fire destroys chicken barn, but second structure saved RSS Board reviews options for tile replacement