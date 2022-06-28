Richard H. Williams, 77, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday evening, June 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Richard was born July 26, 1944, in Cumberland, Ky., to John and Sara J. Begley Williams. He married Virginia R. Holder June 7, 1965, in Bluffton. His wife preceded him in death June 10, 2013.

Richard worked at Sterling Casting in Bluffton until he retired in 1976. He attended First Church of Christ in Bluffton. Richard enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, woodworking and using his mechanical skills, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include a daughter, Angela Williams (fiancé Joe Haffner) of Henderson, Ky.; a son, Michael Williams of Bluffton; one grandchild; w one great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents and wife, Richard was preceded in death by a brother and three sisters.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will follow immediately after the calling at 2 p.m. with Jim Poling officiating. Burial will follow at the Murray Cemetery in Murray.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care Wells County.