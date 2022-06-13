Michael E. “Mike” Vineyard, 69, Bluffton, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Born in Pasadena, Calif., Mike was a son of the late Clifford and Gwendolyn Vineyard. Mike went to Hi-Desert School for fire science. During his working years, Mike was a truck driver for several companies including Ormsby Trucking for over 20 years, prior to his retirement. He enjoyed gardening, tending to his flowers and watching John Wayne movies. Mike had a gift in making custom knives that he did for many years. Mike loved his family and cherished time spent with them and his pet cats.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Lynn Vineyard; children, Michael Shane (Bethany) Vineyard, Jason W. (Erica) Vineyard, Christine (Tom Brown) Vineyard, Breanna Heckman, Ashlyn (Alexander Porrata) Heckman; six grandchildren; siblings, Jeffrey (Pam) Vineyard, Gwen Lynn Vineyard, Rusty (Terry) Vineyard, Mary Anne (David)Thompson; and his mother-in-law “Mom” Carol Weber.

Services will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, with calling from 3 p.m. until the services.