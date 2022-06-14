Kipp Woods, 57, of Huntington, passed away early Friday morning, June 10, 2022.

Kipp owned and operated Kipp’s Muffler for 30 years in Huntington, selling the business in 2013 and retiring in 2015. He then worked for Hammel Floor Service. Kipp was a 1983 graduate of Norwell High School. He then received an associate’s degree in gas and diesel from the University of Northern Ohio in 1985. Kipp was a longtime member of the Union Church and most recently attended Emmanuel Church in Fort Wayne.

Kipp was a kind, generous, Godly man, never knowing a stranger and always lending a helping hand. He was a great and patient teacher. He enjoyed working with his hands, fishing and the outdoors. He could build or fix anything. Kipp was a member of the “Lunch Dudes” and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

Kipp was born Oct. 16, 1964, in Fort Wayne, the son of Richard E. and Kathleen Y. (Kreider) Woods. He was united in marriage to Sharon R. Green June 6, 1987, at Union Church. Sharon preceded him in death on Oct. 9, 2012.

Survivors include two daughters, Courtney Woods of Huntington and Breanna (Joseph) Sero of Noblesville; a son, Adam (Lanae) Woods of Carmel; his fiancé, Molly Moore of Decatur; his mother, Kay Woods of Huntingburg; and three sisters, Jannette Reynolds of Cary, N.C., Cheryl (Jason) Yager of Huntertown, and Rachelle (Ryan) Sherer of Huntingburg.

His father, Richard E. Woods preceded him in death.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 17, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Union Church, 3688E-400N, Huntington.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 18, at 10 a.m. at Union Church with one hour of visitation prior to the service.

Memorial donations can be made out to the Sharon Woods Scholarship at Huntington University in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford St., Huntington, IN 46750.

