James A. “Goober” Oakes, 81, of Richmond, Ind., went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 26, 1940, in Crab Orchard, Ky., to William Gaither and Vera Mae Bryant Oakes. Goober lived in Wayne County, Ind., most of his life. He worked as a truck driver for Kemper Cabinets for 29 years and later worked for the Indiana State Highway Department. Goober had also worked on the Miller farm in Fountain City, Ind. for 20 years. He enjoyed being outside and watching NASCAR.

More than anything else, Goober loved his family dearly and treasured spending time with them.

Survivors include his wife, Thelma Jean Hurley Oakes; a daughter, Tanya Welch; a son, Matt Oakes; two stepdaughters, Teri (Eric) Kuhlenbeck and Lisa (Scott) Focht; nine grandchildren, Christina White, Christopher Welch, Lena Oakes, Travis Kuhlenbeck, Damon (Brittany) Kuhlenbeck, Mitchell (Molly) Kuhlenbeck, Brett Kuhlenbeck, Jarrett Focht, and Jim (Rachel) Focht; 11 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Norita Oakes.

Visitation for James A. “Goober” Oakes will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, in Richmond. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Allen Henderson officiating. Burial will follow at the Valley Grove Cemetery in Milton, Ind.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com