Home State & National News DNR monitoring crappie kill at Loon Lake in NE Indiana DNR monitoring crappie kill at Loon Lake in NE Indiana June 24, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Safety officials warn public of danger inside hot cars State & National News Holcomb sets special session on state’s plan for tax refund State & National News Events of significance this weekend in Fort Wayne