A lifelong resident of Bluffton, Indiana, Bill K. Campbell, age 92, passed away Thursday morning, June 2, at River Terrace Retirement Community.

Bill was born in Bluffton, on August 1, 1929, to Doyle and Helen (Kershner) Campbell, they preceded him in death. He married Nancy M. (Mossburg) Campbell in Fort Wayne on Feb. 3, 1951; she preceded him in death on January 11, 2004.

Bill was a 1947 graduate of Bluffton High School and earned a BS in Business Administration from International Business Collage. In 1987, he retired after 38 years at Franklin Electric Co. Some of his greatest accomplishments were becoming an Eagle Scout, winning the mile run at the County Track Meet his senior year, taking the boy scouts to Philmont, New Mexico, driving a bus of girl scouts to New York and running in half marathons after the age of 50. Besides being in Scouting over 25 years, he camped along the Wabash River as a youth and in many state and national parks with his wife and children. Before the digital age of photography, he accumulated over 10,000 slides and negatives. Most of his pictures were of nature or his grandchildren. Bill loved to be outdoors and could still be seen walking the neighborhood at age 90.

Bill attended First Reformed Church and Life Community Church of Bluffton. He enjoyed photography, camping, hunting, hiking, and making walking sticks in his workshop.

Bill is survived by five children; James (Carolyn) Campbell of Grabill, Ind., David (Paula Beaty) Campbell of Fort Collins, Colo., Judy Campbell of Liberty, Ky., Rick (Susan) Campbell of Bluffton and Dian (Campbell) Steffen of Fort Wayne; twelve grandchildren, Kiersten (Joe Henz) Campbell, Liane (Jason Bacha) Campbell, Brian (Sheena) Campbell, Merrie (John) Gabriel, Jacob (Mia) Thomas, Hannah Kruspig, Haley (Eric Yoder) Kruspig, AJ (Tess) Campbell, Stacy (Greg) Lehman, Matt (Ashlie) Campbell, Janelle Steffen and Grant (Amanda) Steffen; 9 great-grandchildren, Emma, Moses, Isaac, Jonah, Caleb, Hunter, Colson, Baylie, and Easton; and longtime companion, Lynn Elliott of Bluffton.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his sister; Peggy (Lloyd) Spichiger; one daughter-in-law Vernie (King) Campbell; and two sons-in-law Theodore Kruspig and Randall Steffen.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Ouabache State Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Campbell family at www.thomarich.com.