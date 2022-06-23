Barbara L. Mygrant, 85, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, June 21, 2022, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Barb was born in Bluffton on Dec. 5, 1936, to Calvin and Dorothy (Brewer) McBride. She married Lewis “Junior” Mygrant in Aurora, Ind., on July 12, 1952. He preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2017.

Barb worked at Kitco in Bluffton for 20 years and then at Franklin Electric for another 20 years before retiring. She was a member of the Circle W Saddle Club and enjoyed playing bingo and doing crossword puzzles.

Survivors include two sons, Roger Mygrant and Douglas Mygrant, both of Bluffton; a daughter, Vickie Hoffacker of Bluffton; a sister, Shirley Vought of Huntington; four grandchildren, Kim (Bill) Fish, James (Jessica) Mygrant, Jon Mygrant, and Tasha Lockwood; along with 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barb was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Larry Hoffacker, and a sister, Emmaline Hinshaw.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 12:30 until 2 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Tony Garton will officiate. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be made at

www.goodwincaleharnish.com